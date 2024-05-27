A crusader in pipeline sustainability

A total of 200m of layflat hose ready to deploy. Image: Crusader Hose

Emergency and temporary liquid transfers require robust and reliable equipment that is also sustainable. In an attempt to help protect the planet and people, Crusader Hose challenges the usage of single-use high density polyethylene poly pipe for pipelines.

Moving water or fuel from A to B requires efficient and safe execution for storage, distribution, acquisition, or transportation.

When planning temporary pipelines, beyond turning to familiar rigid systems, what is often overlooked is whether it best supports sustainability objectives in reducing single-use plastics.

Crusader Hose, a manufacturer of layflat hose suitable for high-volume and high-pressure pumping applications, believes its reusable flexible layflat pipeline solutions offer more environmental support than rigid poly.

Crusader Hose is an Australian company that has been manufacturing flexible layflat hose for over 38 years and has gained a strong reputation for reliability, trust, and excellence.

It has strong connections with the mining, pump, and drilling industries as well as with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Crusader Hose Managing Director Francois Steverlynck said the company’s approach was unparalleled in the industry.

“For example, not only is our Waterlord layflat hose strong and robust, capable of withstanding pumping at 2000 kilopascals, we are confident our layflat hose solution ticks many boxes when it comes to supporting the environment,” he said.

Layflat pipelines embrace the contours of the terrain. Without the need to dig trenches or build supports on uneven ground, their flexible nature causes less damage to the environment and reduces threats to the surrounding ecosystem.

Compact and wound onto flatpack or reels, flexible pipelines require far fewer trucks to transport the same length of rigid pipe. Fewer trucks on the road equals reduced CO2 emissions and cost savings.

Being easily reusable is a major rehabilitation benefit over poly pipe. When flexible layflat pipelines are no longer needed, they can be easily retrieved with the reel systems.

These pipelines can be either redeployed to their new location or stored for future projects. If managed properly, abandoned layflat hose lying around waiting to be dismantled and removed from the site will be non-existent in principle.

The reel systems also greatly reduce the need for manual handling and are key to the layflat hose system.

The most sought-after models are the Hamersley, Argyle, and Timor. Each system has its features and capabilities to satisfy a large range of demands.

Customised models have also been designed for several large-scale projects with the ADF, Taiwanese government, and South Korean Navy.

Their large-diameter high-pressure Waterlord hose can pump up to 500 litres per second. With up to 200m of layflat wound onto interchangeable reels, their reel systems can deploy pipelines in hours versus the days it would take to lay similar-length high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipelines.

With over 350 established mines across Australia, the Waterlord dewatering system may prove an advantage to many.

“Crusader Hose has worked with many mines from WA to Queensland and have supplied many hundreds of kilometres of layflat hose,” Steverlynck said.

“Our manufacturing and engineering expertise allows us to support this essential industry and other industries, too.”

Considering the critical elements of agility and speed, the ADF have been using Crusader Hose Petroline layflat hose and reel systems for over two decades.

Refuelling helicopters and fuel debunking need reliable and efficient systems.

With tested and tagged hose fitted with couplings that won’t blow off under pressure, the vital fuel supplies can be replenished with quick pipeline deployment up to 30km long. After the transfer, the reel system retrieves the pipeline until it is needed again.

Although layflat hose have been around for decades and proved itself a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution, moving away from a rigid pipe system to using layflat requires confidence in Crusader Hose’s capability.

“For those water engineers who doubt the benefits, bear in mind that the military also uses our hose for fuel pumping across seas and beaches,” Steverlynck said.

“We have created an extra dewatering option for the mining industry with our quality hose.”

Steverlynck said he was calling on the water management experts to consider all aspects of using flexible layflat hose and reel systems, including transportation, handling, installing and rehabilitation costs, when planning liquid transfer systems.

