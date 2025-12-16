A closer look at International No-Dig Auckland 

Image: rudi1976/stock.adobe.com

International No-Dig Auckland is set to make a major return on 28–29 October 2026 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, and momentum is already building.

A powerful line-up of innovators have already locked in their spaces, signalling strong demand for what’s shaping up to be the world’s flagship trenchless technology showcase.

Attendees can look forward to meeting global heavyweights such as Pipe Core, Herrenknecht, IMS Robotics, Creg / Wirth, Norditube / Pipeworks, Inrock, Kaiser, TRACTO, Denson, OptionX, GN Solids / Trenchmate, Channeline International and more. Their early commitment highlights the appetite for cutting-edge solutions, live demonstrations and deep technical expertise across the world’s underground infrastructure sector.

“Exhibition space is filling up fast, and we’re seeing lots of companies keen to get in early,” Prime Creative Media – General Manager Events Siobhan Rocks said.

“With so many top players already on board, the 2026 show is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting trenchless events in the world. If you want to get in front of the right people and make the most of the buzz, now’s the time to lock in your stand.”

With thousands of trenchless professionals expected to attend, International No-Dig Auckland 2026 offers a concentrated platform for solution providers looking to scale their presence. Early exhibitors are already positioning themselves to connect with engineers, utilities, councils, contractors, and project leaders shaping the pipeline and infrastructure landscape.

Companies wanting to be part of this global gathering are encouraged to secure their stand while premium spaces remain.

Be seen. Be part of the conversation. Be an exhibitor at International No-Dig Auckland 2026. Book a stand: https://no-dignz.com/