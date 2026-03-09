A big week in APGA networking

The YPF Yarra River cruise. Image: Prime Creative Media

Last week was a busy and rewarding time for members of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA), with a series of events in Melbourne bringing together professionals from across the pipeline and gas industry to share knowledge, strengthen connections, and celebrate the sector’s vibrant community.

The week began with the Pipeline Operations Group (POG) Seminar, held at Marvel Stadium. The seminar provided a valuable forum for pipeline operators, engineers and technical specialists to discuss operational challenges, safety practices and emerging industry developments. POG serves as a collaborative platform for operating companies to share insights on pipeline safety, regulation and operational performance, helping drive continuous improvement across the sector.

Following the seminar, attention turned to the next generation of industry professionals with the Young Pipeliners Yarra River Cruise, organised through APGA’s Young Pipeliners Forum. The event offered early-career professionals an opportunity to connect in a relaxed setting while building relationships with peers from across the industry. The Young Pipeliners Forum provides a platform for emerging leaders to exchange ideas, develop professional networks and engage with the broader pipeline community.

The week concluded with the Melbourne Networking Evening, held at All Smiles Melbourne Waterfront. The event brought together industry representatives from member companies, suppliers and stakeholders for an evening of presentations and informal networking. APGA networking events are designed to foster collaboration across the pipeline and gas industry while enabling professionals to reconnect with colleagues and meet new contacts in the sector.

There are many more events on the horizon in March, including: