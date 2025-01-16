Carving a legacy

The Tesmec 975 EVO Chainsaw. Image: Tesmec

Tesmec’s range of chainsaw trenchers are delivering challenging pipeline and infrastructure projects all over Australia.

Australia is a hard country. Vast expanses of land, extreme fluctuations in temperature and harsh terrain make it a logistically challenging land for utilities companies to operate in. But for 10 years, Tesmec has been carving out its place in the market.

Specialising in trenching machines designed for pipelines, gas networks, water systems, and drainage works, Tesmec has redefined the standards of excavation technology with its innovative approach and

cutting-edge equipment.

Meet the fleet

The 975 EVO Chainsaw is Tesmec’s 40-tonne small-to-medium pipeline trencher. With a robust 375 HP engine and trenching dimensions ranging between 35cm–51cm for single chain boom and 61cm–91cm for double chain boom, the 975 EVO makes rock excavation activities a cinch.

The excavated material is immediately ready for subsequent handling, eliminating the need for double handling and reducing logistical complexities and costs.

A standout feature of the machine is its versatility. The tractor and chainsaw attachments come as standard with the crumbshoe or protection bar kit, stabilisers, cross conveyor system, as well as certain technology features.

However, thanks to the modular design of the 975 EVO, the machine can also host Tesmec’s Rock Hawg attachment. This attachment is best suited to bulk excavation and tunnelling in road-rail-civil infrastructures.

The machine also elevates operator safety, providing a pressurised cab with air conditioning, heating and sound suppression.

While the 975 EVO is ideal for heavy-duty applications, the 975R Chainsaw is engineered to excel in urban and suburban environments. With trenching dimensions ranging between 20cm all the way up to 63cm, what truly distinguishes the 950R is its adaptability, allowing it to lay cables with incredible speed and precision.

The brains behind the machine

Tesmec’s fleet of chainsaw trenchers feature a suite of advanced software solutions that enhance efficiency, precision, and project management.

At the heart of these innovations is TrenchTronic 5.0, a sophisticated electronic control that offers electronic control over digging pressure, fully automatic operation, and a remote diagnostic system.

By optimising depth control and trajectory management, TrenchTronic 5.0 boosts productivity, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimising errors.

Complementing the TrenchTronic 5.0 is the TrenchIntel, a 3D-GPS automatic guidance system. This high precision guidance system allows automatic depth and grade control, autosteering to a predefined path, pass optimisation and fleet control.

Tesmec is confident this system outperforms traditional methods like laser systems, stakes, and string lines, by saving time and money from preventing undercuts, overcuts, and incorrect excavations.

Tesmec’s Re.M (remote monitoring) system is another feature that further elevates operational efficiency.

By providing real-time data on operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, Re.M enables 24/7 fleet monitoring.

This approach optimises maintenance schedules and enhances service response, allowing technicians to diagnose issues and prepare resources before arriving on-site.

These features are rounded out by Tesmec’s SmartTracker, which addresses the industry’s need for accurate as-built drawings.

This system automatically records GNSS positions of the trenching tool in real-time (RTK) or for post-processing (PPK), creating detailed records of installed underground utilities.

By eliminating the need for manual survey stakeouts, SmartTracker reduces project timelines and costs, while ensuring precise documentation.

Tesmec is pairing its robust machinery with state-of-the-art technological features to create a paragon of trenching excellence. From underground mapping to project study to trenching machinery and after service customer support, Tesmec positions itself as an end-to-end solution provider. And with a growing presence in Australia, the company has many more exciting developments around the corner.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.