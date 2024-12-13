Gas veterans to converge at ADGO Conference

Image: artinun/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Domestic Gas Outlook (ADGO) conference brings together the who’s who of the industry, for high-level discussions articulating future directions.

It’s where you can engage with and hear from senior leaders from the length of the gas value chain, including gas producers, pipeline operators, retailers, end-users, regulators and policymakers.

The 2025 edition marks the 12th year of the event, and we’re excited for insightful presentations and the renowned networking opportunities it offers. Attendees can join the optional dinner or the ADGO Women in Energy breakfast for more casual interactions with senior industry peers – both open to all delegates.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear from influential industry leaders, and be part of the conversation shaping the future of the industry.

Headline speakers include:

Cecile Wake , Country Chair & SVP Integrated Gas Australia, Shell

, Country Chair & SVP Integrated Gas Australia, Mark Hatfield , Managing Director, Australia, Chevron Australia

, Managing Director, Australia, David Berman , Commercial Director, ExxonMobil Australia

, Commercial Director, Jane Norman , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amplitude Energy

, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Watson , Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, APA Group

, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Liz Westcott , Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia, Woodside Energy

, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia, Stephen Harty , Chief Executive Officer, GLNG Operations, Santos GLNG

, Chief Executive Officer, GLNG Operations, Brett Woods , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Beach Energy

, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Stevenson , Chief Executive Officer, Senex Energy

, Chief Executive Officer, Ryusuke Shida , Research Director, Ph.D, Mitsubishi Research Institute (Japan)

, Research Director, Ph.D, Alice Evatt , Research Fellow, Net Zero for the Fossil Fuel Sector, University of Oxford

, Research Fellow, Net Zero for the Fossil Fuel Sector, Senator Susan McDonald , Shadow Minister for Resources, Australian Senate

, Shadow Minister for Resources, Stuart Nicholls , Chief Executive Officer, Strike Energy

, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Clemow , Group Manager, Gas Markets and System Operations, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)

, Group Manager, Gas Markets and System Operations, Phaedra Deckart, Chief Executive Officer, Solstice Energy

View the full agenda & speaker line-up here.

Why you need to attend ADGO in 2025:

Gain exclusive insights into high-level strategies from the leadership of key players in the domestic gas industry, including Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Amplitude, Beach, Strike, and Senex

Get the latest updates on new projects (and ongoing developments like Narrabri) and their implications for future gas supply Understand the critical role of gas infrastructure and its impact on supply access and pricing, with insights from Squadron and APA Examine the impact of recent gas policy, such as the ADGSM, WA’s Domestic Gas Policy, and a one-year review of the Future Gas Strategy Engage with senior leaders across the domestic gas supply chain in the unparalleled networking thus event is known for Explore decarbonisation pathways, with international commentary from Japan and the UK Assess the opportunities and challenges of biogas and hydrogen at Renewable Gases Day

Register with promo code ‘TAP10’ to save 10 per cent on the registration fee.

Book online here or call +61 (0)2 9977 0565.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.