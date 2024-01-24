$88.2 million Mount Morgan Pipeline takes shape

The first pipes for the $88.2 million Mount Morgan pipeline have been laid along Kabra Road. Image: ME Image/stock.adobe.com

The first pipes have been laid for the Mount Morgan Water Supply Pipeline Project, set to deliver long-term water security for Mount Morgan.

The first pipes for the $88.2 million Mount Morgan pipeline have been laid along Kabra Road.

“Our government is committed to water security in regional Queensland. We announced funding for the Mount Morgan water supply project late last year and so I am pleased to see work commencing today,” Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said.

“This is a critical project to ensure Mount Morgan has access to reliable water for generations to come.

“It’s water infrastructure projects like this that ensure Australia has a strong regional heartbeat, something that this government is proud to deliver.”

The 28km potable water pipeline will provide long-term water security to Mount Morgan, providing certainty and prosperity to the community.

“It’s fantastic to see this region-changing project reach this important milestone,” Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said.

“The pipeline and associated works will bring an end to water carting and secure the long-term sustainability and liveability of the town.”

This vital project will be a game changer for the region after the community endured a prolonged period of drought and water restrictions.

“It is great to have reached this significant milestone and to see the first pipes being installed,” Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams said.

“The Mount Morgan Pipeline will ensure that our community can grow and share in the jobs and economic opportunities we are pursuing as a region and mean real and tangible benefits for local residents and business.”

Once complete, the pipeline and associated works will bring an end to water carting and ensure the future needs of both Mount Morgan and Gracemere are met, delivering jobs and economic prosperity for Central Queensland.

Significant construction will soon progress. Construction of the new reservoirs, pump stations and widening of Razorback Road will commence later in 2024.

These works will also support projected growth in Gracemere, ensuring the community has the water security needed to grow and thrive.

The project is anticipated to be completed in September 2025, weather permitting.