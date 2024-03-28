$7m in pipeline upgrades in Gippsland

The proposed pipeline route. Image supplied by Gippsland Water.

Gippsland Water is kicking off works to increase the Warragul’s north-east region’s sewer system capacity starting this year.

The project, for which a $7M contract was awarded late last year, involves upgrading a 1.5km section of existing sewer main by installing a new larger pipeline.

Gippsland Water managing director Sarah Cumming said the new sewer main was an important upgrade and would help prepare for Warragul’s future.

“We always look ahead and plan for the future to determine what services our customers will need and when,” she said.

The new pipeline will transfer all wastewater from homes and businesses in Warragul’s north-east future boundary to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

Construction will begin within the boundaries of the Warragul wastewater treatment plant before progressing in a northerly direction towards Stoddarts Road.

“It’s essential for our network to be able to withstand pressures like population growth, rainfall variability and climate change,” Cumming said.

“The existing sewer main was built in 1971, when there were fewer homes and businesses in the area, but it is now nearing capacity.

“Upgrades like this one also benefit the environment by reducing the risk of spills and main failures.”

Construction will begin in the coming weeks, with traffic management in place on roads at various times during construction.

The project is on track to be completed in mid 2025.