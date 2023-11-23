$6 million WA pipeline secures water supply

A section of a 60-year-old pipeline in Western Australia (WA) has been replaced and this $6.3 million investment is set to secure water supply from Katanning to Kojonup.

“Water is one of our most precious resources. We’re working to deliver secure and reliable water to communities right across WA,” Federal Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said.

“Projects like this that upgrade old water infrastructure mean we can move water more efficiently to where it’s needed, reduce leakage, and ensure communities and farmland along the pipeline can get a reliable supply.

“This is a win for regional WA and its residents in and around Kojonup.”

The project involved replacing 2.2 kilometres of pipeline from Pemble Street to Kojonup-Katanning Road, easing pressure on other supply infrastructure and reducing potential leaks.

“This project is yet another example of the WA Government investing in infrastructure that delivers secure, sustainable drinking water to regional Western Australians,” WA Water Minister Simone McGurk said.

“These projects, along with those jointly funded through the National Water Grid Fund, are important in ensuring reliable, secure water supply to customers, now and into the future.”

The upgraded main is part of a 40-kilometre conveyance pipeline, which runs along Kojonup-Katanning Road and supplies drinking water to more than 530 homes and businesses in Kojonup.

Work began in May 2023 and was done by majority Aboriginal-owned construction company, Benang.

The project was delivered by Water Corporation and jointly funded by the Federal and WA Governments through the Australian Government’s National Water Grid Fund (NWGF) as part of the $43.8 million WA Connections package.

A further eight regional WA projects partially funded under the NWGF are in various stages of delivery.

The WA Government, through Water Corporation, has allocated more than $290 million for new water and wastewater projects in regional WA in FY 2023–24, including $43.4 million for projects in the Great Southern.