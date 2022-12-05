$58 m contract brings large-scale pipe manufacturing to WA

Extra-large steel water pipes are set to be produced in Western Australia for the first time under a new $58 million Water Corporation contract that will support local jobs and manufacturing.

The contract was announced the end of November 2022 by Water Minister Dave Kelly and will see Steel Mains manufacture 1600 mm diameter water pipes manufactured in Kwinana rather than at its plant in Victoria.

Doing so will eliminate previous supply chain risks and significant freight costs, while also eliminating the emissions that would be created by transporting the pipe across the country.

“It’s fantastic to see Water Corporation leading from the front when it comes to supporting local manufacturing and local jobs by bringing the production of these extra-large steel water mains to Western Australia,” said Kelly.

Using 1600 mm diameter pipes at ASDP will reduce the amount of energy needed to pump water, lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 21 per cent compared to the use of smaller pipes.

The pipe will be produced using Australian steel with iron ore from the Pilbara and lined with cement from Cockburn Cement in Kwinana. Each 12 m long section of the 1600 mm pipe weighs around nine tonnes and has an expected lifespan of around 120 years.

The first locally produced extra-large pipe will roll off the production floor in 2024 and be used during construction of the new Alkimos Seawater Desalination Plant (ASDP) to convey water from the plant into the network.

“These will be the largest steel water pipes ever manufactured in WA and will eliminate reliance on pipe trucked over from the eastern states,” said Kelly.

“In addition to considerably lower procurement costs, less energy is needed to pump water through these mains, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping Water Corporation towards its goal of becoming a net-zero emitter by 2035.”