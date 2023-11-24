55 years supporting the pipeline and gas industries

The 55th APGA Convention and Exhibition was another success, with more than 500 professionals in the pipeline and gas industries gathering in Perth, WA, for the annual event.

Offering an unmatched platform for sharing knowledge, expanding learning, and networking with peers, it’s no wonder this event has become a highlight of the industry’s calendar.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday, October 14 with the golf day, sponsored by Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT at the Maylands Public Golf Course.

Saturday also saw a night of fun and reconnection with PIPE TEK sponsoring the Young Pipeliner Function at Bell Functioned. This was followed by a welcome reception sponsored by PIPE TEK, SEAS Gas and ROSEN, giving attendees a further opportunity to reconnect while taking in the views of the Perth CBD.

There was lots to see on Sunday, October 15 too, but the highlight for many was attending the official exhibition opening and dinner. Held at the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, the exhibition opening was sponsored by Tremco Pipelines and Solar Turbines. The dinner, sponsored by Bao Steel, Spiecapag, Iplex Pipelines, Jemena, Land Partners, Qube Energy, Vacuworx, was yet another marvellous opportunity to come back together and mingle. Networking was abounding that night, with exhibitors teasing all that will be on display over the coming days at the convention.

Monday was soon here, with the conference and exhibition beginning. Attendees heard from Barry McGuire of the Balladong, Wadjuk, Noongar People for welcome country, before outgoing APGA President Donna McDowall and APGA CEO Steve Davies discussed the state of the industry. Monday rounded out with the Fancy Dress event, sponsored by Tremco Pipelines, Solar Turbines and Peter Norman Personnel at Optus Stadium.

One of the most anticipated parts of the annual convention is the APGA Awards. This year a high number of distinguished recipients were recognised for their remarkable contributions and achievements in the pipeline and gas industry.

Their dedication and hard work continue to push boundaries and set new standards for excellence.

The following award winners are:

Young Achiever Award: Margaret Gayen.

Outstanding Contribution Award: Susan Jaques.

Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award: Richard Cherney.

Diversity and Inclusion Award: MPC Kinetic.

Safety Award: APA Group.

Environment Award: MPC Kinetic.

GPA Engineering congratulated Senior Mechanical Engineer, Margaret Gayen on being awarded the 2023 APGA Young Achievement Award.

Gayen was recognised for her valuable contribution to the pipeline and gas industry, not only for her technical knowledge and skills which have contributed to leading edge studies in new energy technology and the Hydrogen Pipeline Systems Code of Practice, but also for her passion to drive cultural change within engineering.

A superstar young engineer, whose care and commitment has already made a significant impact to Australian Engineering.

“To me, it signifies a changing landscape for women in the gas and pipeline industry.

I have not only been recognised for technical contributions, but also for speaking up about gender bias and discrimination in the industry,” Gayen said.

“This shows how an established industry listened to our demand for change, celebrated it, and acted on it. At the convention this year, we saw a Women in Pipelines Forum booth, a female keynote speaker talking about fighting the sexism of AFL, a record number of female presenters and panellists, and two women winning the individual awards.”

Gayen said she was proud of her achievements and of her work, but also proud of the industry, for being willing to change and adapt and build a stronger workforce going forward.

“Here’s to another well-deserved accolade. Your successes and achievements are already inspiring many young engineers and students to follow in your footsteps. As demonstrated in the award acceptance speech, with the crowd encouraged to ‘be brave, seek out those unheard voices, have those difficult conversations, let experience break your assumptions, rather than make them and let’s change the world together,” GPA shared on LinkedIn.

In other awards, PipeServ took out this year’s Innovation Award for its pipeline lifting and inspection solution. PipeServ was asked to assist in plans to lift a DN450 crude oil pipeline to allow for pipe inspection and the replacement of several pipe support materials. PipeServ was able to assist the inspection company by supplying the Ovolifts Multi-Jack tools to engineer a safe lifting solution.

APGA Convention and Exhibition will be back next year in Adelaide, SA.

