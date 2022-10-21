$5.5 million boost for mid-west hydrogen hub

The McGowan Government is accelerating the development of the mid-west hydrogen hub, with $5.5 million for planning works and studies.

The planning works and studies will be undertaken over the next 12-18 months by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation and include:

$3 million for Western Power to undertake a feasibility study on electricity connection of the Oakajee SIA to the Southwest Interconnected System, working closely with Energy Policy WA;

$1.2 million for Development WA to undertake land planning works;

$600,000 to undertake cultural heritage works;

$500,000 to undertake a joint study with the Port of Rotterdam and Mid West Ports Authority, examining the export of hydrogen products from the region;

$400,000 to prepare project approval plans, and undertake further feasibility studies on hydrogen demand initiatives and common user infrastructure for the hub, and;

$300,000 for Water Corporation to undertake water supply studies.

Located approximately 435 km north of Perth and 23 km north of Geraldton, the Oakajee SIA is a key component of the Mid-West Hydrogen Hub.

Recognised for its world-class wind and solar energy potential, the Oakajee SIA is an ideal site for the production of renewable hydrogen, including for domestic and commercial use, advanced manufacturing and export.

Speaking on the Mid-West Hydrogen Hub, Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan said that it very well may be the key to unlocking the full potential of the Oakajee SIA.

“The McGowan Government is committing an additional $5.5 million to planning works and studies that will help fast-track the development of the hub,” said MacTiernan.

“The Mid-West has attracted international interest for its renewable hydrogen potential, and we are providing support needed to make these job-creating projects a reality.”

Likewise, Geraldton MLA Lara Dalton expressed similar sentiments:

“The Mid West Hydrogen Hub represents a significant opportunity to transform the region’s economy and embrace a cleaner future,” she said.

“Thank you to Minister MacTiernan for believing in the potential of the Mid West Hydrogen Hub to become a world-class exporter of renewable hydrogen; it is pleasing to see this transformative project take another step forward today.”

The Industrial Lands Panel has agreed to allocate land to six proposals from companies with an interest in developing hydrogen-related projects at Oakajee SIA, pending the finalisation of key terms negotiations with DevelopmentWA.