$370 m to boost Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline

The Palaszczuk Labor Government has officially signed off on funding for the Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline, supporting more than 400 jobs in the southwest regions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said cabinet had locked in the final funding amount of more than $370 million today.

“This is fantastic news for the people of Western Queensland, with a pipeline of good, quality jobs just around the corner,” said Palaszczuk.

“We know that water security is vital to these local economies, as well as the liveability of our Queensland communities.

Planning is already well underway, and the funding announcement signals that major construction can kick off this year.

Even while negotiations have been taking place, pre-construction activities, such as progressing the necessary environmental and native title approvals have been continuing. The next stage of early works will include geotechnical works, final route determination, landowner engagement, and final detailed design.

In addition to the pipeline, the funding also includes upgrades to the Wivenhoe Pump Station to boost existing capacity, construction of new water treatment facilities to service communities along the pipeline route, and installation of network monitoring to reduce losses and improve water security for Southern Downs.

The pipeline will carry raw water from Wivenhoe Dam and connect with Toowoomba Regional Council’s existing water infrastructure to deliver water to Warwick and will be an opportunity to deliver treated water to the Toowoomba region communities of Cambooya, Greenmount, Nobby, and Clifton.

Importantly the pipeline provides drought contingency for residents of Southern Downs Regional Council.