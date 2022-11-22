$36.5 m pipelines to support City of Swan growth

The McGowan Government is investing $36.5 million in new water and wastewater infrastructure to cater for residential growth in the City of Swan.

Water Corporation will construct an 18 km wastewater pipeline from Bullsbrook to Ellenbrook and a 2.6 km water pipeline in Henley Brook, with completion expected in late 2023.

Wastewater works will include a new transfer pump station to safely divert flows from Bullsbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant to Beenyup Water Resource Recovery Facility, allowing the Bullsbrook plant to be decommissioned.

A new water pipeline along Starflower Road and Park Street will help transport drinking water to thousands of new and existing households in the fast-growing suburbs of Henley Brook, Ellenbrook and Brabham.

Population in the City of Swan is expected to nearly double to 310,000 residents by 2051.

The McGowan Government has allocated $358 million to new metropolitan water projects this financial year.

Water Minister Dave Kelly said the project is yet another example of the McGowan government’s commitment to provide the infrastructure and services the city needs to grow.

“As the population in Perth and Peel continues to increase our need for essential services does too, which is why we’ve committed $358 million towards new water projects for the metropolitan area this financial year,” said Kelly.

