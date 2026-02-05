25 years of kwik-ZIP

HD-50 spacers on DN560 HDPE into a DN700 mild steel pipe. Image: kwik-ZIP

In 2025, kwik-ZIP, the Australian-based manufacturer of pipeline spacer and centraliser systems, celebrated its 25th anniversary in business. The company, known for its engineered thermoplastic products used in trenchless technology, civil construction, and pipeline installation, reflected on its growth and the contributions of the people who have shaped its journey over a quarter-century.

Throughout its history, kwik-ZIP systems have been used on major infrastructure projects around the world, providing critical support for the centralisation of pipes and compliance with industry standards. Its products are widely used in water, wastewater, drilling, and civil engineering sectors, helping contractors improve installation efficiency and asset longevity.

During its milestone year, kwik-ZIP also maintained a strong presence at key industry events, including exhibitions like No-Dig Down Under 2025 in Melbourne, where the company showcased its latest centraliser and spacer solutions to global trenchless professionals.

As it celebrated this landmark, industry observers noted kwik-ZIP’s enduring reputation for innovation and quality, with the company continuing to support infrastructure projects across Australasia and beyond. Looking ahead, kwik-ZIP aims to build on these achievements and further expand its global footprint in the years to come.