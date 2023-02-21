24 km pipeline installed on South West Pipeline

Construction is progressing rapidly on South West Pipeline (SWP) after 24 km of pipeline was installed on the project.

Comdain Infrastructure – part of the Service Stream Group – is constructing the SWP which will connect Beaudesert to the SEQ Water grid.

Rehabilitation work on SWP project is also well underway and is anticipated to be completed by March 2023. Weather permitting, SWP pipe installation work is also set to be finished early 2023.

General construction activities including the movements of plant and equipment to testing sites are planned for the remainder of February. Construction of the Bushland Road Upgrade and the pipeline located near Flagstone is also set to be undertaken during the latter half of the month.

Residents have been advised that while minimal disruptions to water or wastewater services will be experienced, some out of work hours may be necessary to complete the works and impacted residents will be notified directly.

Work is being staged to minimise impacts to landowners and the local community – Service Stream has asserted its dedication to preserving safety and minimising environmental impacts from the works.

Service Steam has also announced the pipeline from Cedar Grove Weir to the Helen Street pump station is fully installed and undergoing testing. The company’s restoration crews are making their way along the alignment and have 3800 m of rehabilitation remaining.

