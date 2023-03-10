23 year partnership still delivering industry leading fittings to local market

An exclusive partnership between Tremco Pipeline Equipment and PLIDCO (The Pipeline Development Company), stretching back to the turn of the century, continues to supply the local market with industry leading fittings.

PLIDCO manufactures high quality pipeline repair and maintenance products worldwide, including to the local market through the partnership with Tremco Pipeline Equipment.

The manufacturer is particularly well-renowned in Australia and the Oceania region as a result of the exclusive partnership, established in 2000, which facilitates Tremco Pipeline Equipment supplying quality pipeline fittings to the local market.

Notably, Tremco Pipeline Equipment supplied the three 42-inch Queensland Curtis LNG, Australia Pacific LNG and Gladstone LNG pipelines with PLIDCO split sleeves between 2012 and 2014.

“Every pipeline owner and operator in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea trusts PLIDCO’s leak repair fittings and keeps these fittings in their emergency response and maintenance stores,” said Tremco Pipeline Equipment Director and Sales and Service Technician Brett Trembath.

An industry leader for nearly 75 years, PLIDCO’s products are used for high pressure emergency repairs and routine maintenance, both onshore and subsea.

The company’s products are versatile – with applications ranging from oil, gas and water to chemical, steam and slurry piping systems.

Invented by PLIDCO and copied by many, the company’s products are designed and manufactured in line with a strict quality control program.

The innovative pipeline fittings help ensure safe repairs and reliable installations while preventing or minimising costly shutdowns.

PLIDCO is ISO 9001 certified and does not use any material sourced from China, India or Korea.

The company’s products come with the pipeline industry’s only five-year warranty which – along with PLIDCO’s reputation for providing world-class products – guarantees customers have reliable products and a positive experience.

“Manufacturers have to be doing something right to be in business for more than 70 years,” said Trembath.

“PLIDCO’s hundreds of thousands of fitting installations is testament to its standing in the industry, both in Australia, New Zealand, PNG and the Pacific, and around the world.”

For more information call +61 7 3344 1066 or visit the Tremco Pipeline Equipment website.