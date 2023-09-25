$22m New Zealand wastewater pipeline on track

Watercare is set to begin the next installation stage of the $22 million wastewater pipeline in Glenfield, New Zealand.

The pipeline will replace the existing wastewater pipeline, which needed complex repairs.

The Watercare team and construction partner CB Civil completed three major sections of the replacement pipeline.

The 2km is on track to be completed by March 2024 and will reduce overflows and cater for growth in Beach Haven and Bayview.

Watercare project manager Alastair Stewart said the benefits of having two teams working on the project helped it achieve budget and time milestones.

“To complete the next stage of the works, we’ll use the same tactic with multiple teams completing different sections of the pipeline simultaneously,” Stewart said.

“This time round, multiple contractors will also be working on Kaipatiki Road to fix damage caused by the recent flooding event.

“CB Civil will be replacing a damaged section of stormwater pipe as well as constructing a retaining wall for Auckland Council.”

Fulton Hogan will also be building a large retaining wall for Auckland Transport, helping accelerate the project further.

“Doing this work at the same time will help reduce disruptions to the community by approximately 10 weeks because Fulton Hogan can replace the stormwater pipeline at the same time instead of coming in after us,” Stewart said.

