2023 Women in Industry finalists announced

Finalists for this year’s Women in Industry awards have been announced, as businesses come together to recognise the exceptional women working in industrial sectors.
The Australian Women in Industry awards acknowledge women from a range of industrial sectors such as mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure.
The award winners will be announced on Thursday, 8 June starting at 6:30pm at Aerial, South Wharf, Melbourne, VIC.
Business Development Success of the Year
This award recognises an individual who has created new growth opportunities to allow their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.
- Kacey Finlayson – Get Real Workwear & Safety
- Kelly McGinty – Powerhouse Logistics Pty Ltd
- Lucinda Adams – Weir Minerals Australia
- Navine Smith – Laminex Australia
- Sandra Robinson – Kennards Hire
- Stefanie Frawley – TMX Global
Excellence in Construction – proudly sponsored by NAWIC
This award recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the construction industry.
- Aimee Najdovski – Acciona Australia
- Bek Bishop – Elite Building Services (Vic) Pty Ltd
- Jenana Roper – Schneider Electric
- Sonja Landon – Sedgman Pty Ltd
- Tara Matkovich – SMEC
- Trudy Grimshaw – Department of Finance, WA
Excellence in Engineering – proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE
- Elika Karbassi – Liberty Industrial
- Elsa Antunes – James Cook University
- Helen Baxter-Crawford – SMEC
- Jennifer Courmont – Downer
- Jennifer Del Mastro – Airservices Australia
- Nicola Taylor – BOC
Excellence in Manufacturing – proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia
This award recognises an individual who has contributed to their manufacturing business and the wider sector.
- Brenda Denbesten – Dulux Group
- Kristi Riordan – Harvest B
- Kym O’Leary – COgear
- Naomi Elliott – Concept Laboratories
- Rebecca Vella – Laminex Australia
- Shari Lyon – Fluxwood Lighting
Excellence in Mining – proudly sponsored by Weir Minerals Australia
This award recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the mining industry.
- Amy Chetcuti – Downright Diesel
- Ashara Moore – BHP
- Georgia Wilson – Redpath
- Lisa Jane Hults – Hanson Construction Materials Pty Ltd
- Tyler Mahoney – Prospectors Club
Excellence in Transport
This award recognises an individual who has significantly impacted the Australian transport industry.
- Amanda Bradfield – EES Shipping Pty Ltd
- Ann Lopez – Lopez Brothers Transport
- Caddie Green – Metro Trains Melbourne
- Coralie Chapman – Humes Concrete Products
- Jenny Lancaster – Aurecon
- Leonnie Carter – Carter Heavy Haulage & Transport
Industry Advocacy award
This award recognises an individual who has shaped a positive view of their industry or helped to create a policy change benefiting those working in the sector.
- Alanna Ball – Women in Safety
- Alexandra Nagy – SHAPE Australia
- Jemma Walshe – Fulton Hogan
- Radmila Desic AM – Queensland Government Department of Communities, Housing, Digital Economy
- Ros Dent – BINGO Industries
- Ros Milverton – Seaway Intermodal
- Sandra Lau – Viva Energy Australia
Mentor of the Year
This award recognises an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisations or wider industry.
- Alison Cusack – Cusack & Co
- Caoilin Chestnutt – BHP
- Julie Truss – Weir Minerals Australia
- Louise Azzopardi – Louise Azzopardi Training and Development Solutions Pty Ltd
- Renny Chivunga – Aurecon
- Shiloh Ainuu – BINGO Industries
- Teagan Dowler – The BCW
Rising Star of the Year – proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco
This award recognises an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry.
- Ambrin Begum – M-Power Software Pty Ltd
- Aya Salih – Bajwa EnviroConsult
- Felicity Waldmann – Kolsen (Espec Pty Ltd)
- Maddie Greenwood – SHAPE Australia
- Miranda Swift – Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Sophia Kurianski – Jinolo
- Sunny Kalidas – DCWC
Safety Advocacy award – proudly sponsored by Komatsu
This award recognises an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.
- Annastasia Denigan – Toll Group
- Charlotte Keenan – Laminex Australia
- Giselle Phillips – Fredon QLD
- Joanna Davies – Aurecon
- Kylie Andrew-Komar – Re.Group Pty Ltd
- Simone Hamill – Delcon Group
Woman of the Year – proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan
All finalists are eligible for the Woman of the Year award.
