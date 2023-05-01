2023 Women in Industry finalists announced

Finalists for this year’s Women in Industry awards have been announced, as businesses come together to recognise the exceptional women working in industrial sectors.

The Australian Women in Industry awards acknowledge women from a range of industrial sectors such as mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure.

The award winners will be announced on Thursday, 8 June starting at 6:30pm at Aerial, South Wharf, Melbourne, VIC.

Business Development Success of the Year

This award recognises an individual who has created new growth opportunities to allow their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Kacey Finlayson – Get Real Workwear & Safety

Kelly McGinty – Powerhouse Logistics Pty Ltd

Lucinda Adams – Weir Minerals Australia

Navine Smith – Laminex Australia

Sandra Robinson – Kennards Hire

Stefanie Frawley – TMX Global

Excellence in Construction – proudly sponsored by NAWIC

This award recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the construction industry.

Aimee Najdovski – Acciona Australia

Bek Bishop – Elite Building Services (Vic) Pty Ltd

Jenana Roper – Schneider Electric

Sonja Landon – Sedgman Pty Ltd

Tara Matkovich – SMEC

Trudy Grimshaw – Department of Finance, WA

Excellence in Engineering – proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Elika Karbassi – Liberty Industrial

Elsa Antunes – James Cook University

Helen Baxter-Crawford – SMEC

Jennifer Courmont – Downer

Jennifer Del Mastro – Airservices Australia

Nicola Taylor – BOC

Excellence in Manufacturing – proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia

This award recognises an individual who has contributed to their manufacturing business and the wider sector.

Brenda Denbesten – Dulux Group

Kristi Riordan – Harvest B

Kym O’Leary – COgear

Naomi Elliott – Concept Laboratories

Rebecca Vella – Laminex Australia

Shari Lyon – Fluxwood Lighting

Excellence in Mining – proudly sponsored by Weir Minerals Australia

This award recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the mining industry.

Amy Chetcuti – Downright Diesel

Ashara Moore – BHP

Georgia Wilson – Redpath

Lisa Jane Hults – Hanson Construction Materials Pty Ltd

Tyler Mahoney – Prospectors Club

Excellence in Transport

This award recognises an individual who has significantly impacted the Australian transport industry.

Amanda Bradfield – EES Shipping Pty Ltd

Ann Lopez – Lopez Brothers Transport

Caddie Green – Metro Trains Melbourne

Coralie Chapman – Humes Concrete Products

Jenny Lancaster – Aurecon

Leonnie Carter – Carter Heavy Haulage & Transport

Industry Advocacy award

This award recognises an individual who has shaped a positive view of their industry or helped to create a policy change benefiting those working in the sector.

Alanna Ball – Women in Safety

Alexandra Nagy – SHAPE Australia

Jemma Walshe – Fulton Hogan

Radmila Desic AM – Queensland Government Department of Communities, Housing, Digital Economy

Ros Dent – BINGO Industries

Ros Milverton – Seaway Intermodal

Sandra Lau – Viva Energy Australia

Mentor of the Year

This award recognises an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisations or wider industry.

Alison Cusack – Cusack & Co

Caoilin Chestnutt – BHP

Julie Truss – Weir Minerals Australia

Louise Azzopardi – Louise Azzopardi Training and Development Solutions Pty Ltd

Renny Chivunga – Aurecon

Shiloh Ainuu – BINGO Industries

Teagan Dowler – The BCW

Rising Star of the Year – proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

This award recognises an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry.

Ambrin Begum – M-Power Software Pty Ltd

Aya Salih – Bajwa EnviroConsult

Felicity Waldmann – Kolsen (Espec Pty Ltd)

Maddie Greenwood – SHAPE Australia

Miranda Swift – Northrop Consulting Engineers

Sophia Kurianski – Jinolo

Sunny Kalidas – DCWC

Safety Advocacy award – proudly sponsored by Komatsu

This award recognises an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.

Annastasia Denigan – Toll Group

Charlotte Keenan – Laminex Australia

Giselle Phillips – Fredon QLD

Joanna Davies – Aurecon

Kylie Andrew-Komar – Re.Group Pty Ltd

Simone Hamill – Delcon Group

Woman of the Year – proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan

All finalists are eligible for the Woman of the Year award.

