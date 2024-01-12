2023 in highlights

The pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun. Image supplied by Ministerial Media Statements QLD.

From constructing major pipelines to milestone projects in the gas industry, The Australian Pipeliner looks back on the biggest stories of 2023.

Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline takes shape

The pipeline construction has commenced at the Yarwun site in October. It is set to deliver long term water security to Gladstone residents and industry, while supporting emerging industries like hydrogen.

“This critical project is more evidence that Queensland’s Big Build is delivering for Queenslanders, no matter where they live,” former Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will have the capacity to transport 30 gigalitres per annum from the Fitzroy River to Gladstone.

“Its construction will also lead to new industries like hydrogen establishing themselves in Gladstone knowing they have water security, delivering the clean energy jobs of the future,” Palaszczuk said.

The 117km pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

Preparation works, including geotechnical investigations and cultural heritage clearances are taking place at the southern end of the pipeline corridor, near Gladstone, with major works expected to commence in early 2024.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2026, with weather and construction conditions permitting.

Narrabri gas pipeline edges closer to construction

Santos’ Narrabri Gas Project is one step closer to beginning following the National Native Title Tribunal’s decision to permit the construction of the pipeline.

The tribunal ruled shortly that the project could go ahead and found the public benefit of the project outweighed any environmental concerns.

However, the tribunal imposed a condition that Santos takes all necessary steps to ensure the Additional Research Program be implemented.

Santos will continue to engage constructively with the Gomeroi people and work closely with them to ensure their heritage is protected and they benefit from the project development in a range of ways, including through training and employment, and involvement in all aspects of their cultural heritage protection and management.

Santos has a strong track record of working collaboratively with First Nations peoples in Australia and internationally.

The company has a range of cultural heritage and native title agreements in place with 23 Traditional Owner Groups and six Aboriginal Land Councils around Australia.

APA completes first stage construction on east coast gas grid

APA Group has completed construction on the first stage of its east coast grid expansion to boost gas security and reliability in July.

The company first made the decision in 2021 to invest in a 25 per cent expansion of the grid, to deliver more capacity to customers.

“The first stage of our East Coast Grid expansion is now complete, with the second stage under construction and expected to be complete in readiness for the growing winter demand in 2024,” APA Group chief executive officer and managing director Adam Watson said.

“When completed, these projects will further enhance system capacity, reliability and security of supply to Victorian households and businesses, as well as supporting the gas-fired power generation that is essential for backing in and backing up renewables,” Watson said.

New pipeline for Mahalo North project

Comet Ridge and Jemena have reached an agreement in May for a new gas pipeline connection from the Mahalo North Project into the domestic gas market.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and a pre-FEED agreement, Jemena will immediately undertake a pre-FEED study of a high-pressure gas transmission pipeline of 73 km from the Mahalo North Gas Project to Jemena’s Queensland Gas Pipeline.

In November 2022, Comet Ridge announced the independent certification of natural gas for Mahalo North, after the pilot production test achieved a gas flow rate of 1.75 million cubic feet per day.

The company aims to move these reserves into production as soon as possible, by leveraging its partnership with Jemena to provide the infrastructure route to market.

Comet Ridge managing director Tor McCaul said the agreement with Jemena will coincide with the previously announced joint study with Denison Gas, which provides a different route to market for Mahalo North gas.

“Jemena’s gas pipeline would take a southerly rote direct into Jemena’s own QGP, which gives us direct access to both Gladstone and Wallumbilla markets,” McCaul said.

“This gas production would have a slightly later start date but would allow a larger volume of Comet Ridge gas into the domestic gas market, allowing our other projects, at Mahalo East and Mahalo Far East, to feed in sequentially.

“Jemena has the balance sheet, experience and expertise to be able to deliver this project quickly and efficiently, as it did with Senex on the Atlas development.”

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.