GRP Pipeline Solutions the right choice for Townsville City Council

Iplex is celebrating its $51 million contract to supply water solutions for one of Queensland’s largest water projects – the Haughton Pipeline Duplication Stage 2.

The Haughton Pipeline project is regarded as Townsville City Council’s number one infrastructure project which will provide water security to the growing city of Townsville for the next 50 years.

This is the second major contract to be awarded to Iplex Australia as part of the Haughton Project, having also been awarded the contract for Stage 1 of the Pipeline in 2018.

Stage 2 of the project deepens the relationship between Iplex Australia and the Townsville City Council with the supply of over 24 kilometres of 1.8-metre diameter Glass Reinforced Polymer (GRP) pipes.

Iplex Australia General Manager, Paul Lavelle, says Iplex was pleased to continue its role as a chosen water infrastructure partner for this Townsville City Council project.

“When we partner with a community, we don’t just want to do business, we want to help our employees, contractors, and by extension the city of Townsville to prosper,” Lavelle says.

“Demand for the products we supply and manufacture, including those for the Haughton Pipeline, have meant we have significantly grown our Townsville operations,” Lavelle says.

Earlier this year, Iplex touched on the benefits of being chosen as the GRP supplier for Stage 1 of the $215 million Haughton Pipeline Duplication Project in Townsville QLD.

This important project included duplicating an existing 36.5 km pipeline to provide bulk water backup supply for the Burdekin Water Supply Scheme.

Iplex supplied 36 kilometres of DN1800 GRP pipes, with long radius bends, Scours and Air Valve Tees and specially engineered fittings to deliver 234 megalitres of water per day into the Ross Dam.

The duplication enabled water to be pumped more efficiently than the existing DN1200 DICL pipe, securing a sustainable, long-term water supply for the City of Townsville.

Product Manager for Engineered Products at Iplex Michael Lancuba says the benefits of GRP are widely recognised.

“GRP is a robust and durable material offering designers a superior alternative to other pipe materials. Continuous filament wound GRP pipe technology allows pipes to be produced with high pressure classes for high pressure applications and stiffness classes for structural performance. Compared with metal pipes, GRP pipes are lighter and easier to handle and allow lighter lifting equipment saving time,” says Lancuba.

“But perhaps the most appealing benefit is GRP is resistant to corrosion and chemical attack. GRP can be installed without plastic sleeving or protection in naturally occurring soils, such as acid sulphate soils or in saline ground conditions that are otherwise significant investments.”

Customised options, such as tailored pipe dimensions; pipe stiffness; pipe lengths; and joint types, further demonstrates the material’s versatility as a pipeline solution for installations in difficult environments and meeting tight construction programs.

Funded by Townsville City Council and the Queensland Government, the project cost is estimated at $274 million, with $195 million of this contributed by the Queensland Government.

André Nunn, Technical Sales Engineer for Iplex Australia is currently in Townsville providing installation guidelines as part of the interactive tender process for the project.

He says winning Stage 2 of the project will support 30 direct and indirect jobs in Townsville, required to assist with the project.

“As a local business, we want to see Australian manufacturers continue to build Queensland, while helping grow communities,” Nunn says.

“This also continues to reinforce our capabilities, with over 34 years of GRP experience, Iplex is proud to have supplied thousands of projects spanning thousands of kilometres for both open trench and jacking applications across Australia.”

To achieve the Council’s ambitious project milestones, light weight and durable GRP pipes and fittings was a logical product choice, supported by experienced Iplex technical specialists and a dedicated project delivery team.

Visit the IPLEX website at www.iplex.com.au/.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.