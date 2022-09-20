APGA Convention back after three year hiatus

It’s been three years in the making and finally we are here at the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition.

Who would have thought when we said farewell in Adelaide in October 2019 that it would be 2022 before we were together again at the most exciting event of the year. And the wait has been worthwhile: APGA has a bunch of new features this year which should make this the best Convention ever.

“It’s time to be with your pipeliner family and friends. It is with the greatest of pleasure that I welcome you to the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition,” APGA President Donna McDowall says.

“Our theme is Connect | Share | Discover. It is fitting for the journey that our industry and individual members are facing. It expresses our aspiration to really connect and share the latest developments in technology, projects and research.”

This year APGA will be putting those Nacap buses to work as they will travel around the city picking up people from companies large and small and bringing them in to check out the Exhibition. That means more people finding out about the latest developments in the industry.

Delegates will find the Innovation Award booklet in their satchels. This will guide you around the entries in the Innovation Award so that you can find out more about new products, services and technologies and choose the one you think most deserving of the award from the shortlist selected by our judges after they have made their pitches at the kick-off of the Monday afternoon Business Session.

The convention will be also introducing the Peter Norman Personnel Treasure Hunt which gives you a chance to win a $1000 gift card. Just answer trivia questions by visiting participating Exhibition stands and entering your answer into the Convention app. The more correct answers you enter, the more chances you have to win.

And for a truly immersive experience, get in early to try out learning by virtual reality at the Stacked Learning Interactive Technical Training at Stand 77A.

Have a thorny problem on a project? Visit Consultants at APGA at Stand 43 and find out from participating individual consultant members whether they can help. They have decades of experience and expertise they can bring to bear on problem-solving.

Of course, the Business Sessions are loaded with presentations on a range of topics from current projects to lessons learned. The convention opens on Monday, September 26 in a new format with APGA President Donna McDowall and APGA CEO Steve Davies having a discussion on the state of the industry.

This is followed up by our Opening Speaker, Boston Consulting Group’s Phillip Hirschhorn, and the APGA Annual Awards Presentation.

After morning tea, attendees will hear from the first Keynote Speaker Mark Wales, next is everyone’s favorite, the Leaders Panel, and then this year everyone will hear from a second Keynote Presentation from Margaret Gayen and Carina Nixon. And that’s all before lunch.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without support from our sponsors.

