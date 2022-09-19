So much to see and do at 2022 APGA convention!

The 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition is just around the corner, set to kick off 24 September and running until 27 September.

The APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition is one of the most significant industry events for the pipeline and gas industries. Its value as an opportunity for information exchange, learning and networking is well-known and its convivial atmosphere is one of the highlights.

The APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition is a genuine reflection of APGA’s commitment to the industry and to its membership and provides an opportunity for those members to shine.

Of the 30 APGA events and functions held each year, the Annual Convention and Exhibition is the highlight: the showcase for the industry. It is an opportunity for all members from all sectors of the industry to meet and address the issues that are important. It is an opportunity to share critical knowledge about the industry.

The Exhibition provides the opportunity for participants to display their products and for conference attendees to learn about new developments. It is an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the latest products and services.

Leaning into the celebration of Aussie together-ness, Saturday will begin with several rounds of golf followed by a group viewing of the AFL Grand Final that afternoon that’s not to be missed.

The convention will officially begin with an address from keynote speaker, Mark Wales, whose current ambition is to educate others on leadership, strategy and maintaining peak performance while under stress.

The speech will be followed by a leader panel, but with a new twist and a second keynote address from Gayen and Carina Nixon who will focus on the need to create cultural change in order to support gender quality in engineering.

For the first time in-person, the APGA Innovation Awards pitch session will be presented live at the APGA convection.

The APGA Innovation Award aims to highlight innovation in our industry and to bring to the attention of the wider membership products, services and new technologies that could be beneficial for their businesses. It was introduced in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 convention was a virtual one so attendees are yet to experience the true excitement of the in-person pitch.

Entrants to the award are limited to Exhibitors at the 2022 APGA Convention and Exhibition. A Judging Panel will select a short list of five entries from those submitted and then a representative of each of those companies will give a five-minute pitch on the merits of their entry at the opening of the business session on Monday afternoon.

All entries will be described in a special booklet that will be included in the Convention satchel.

The final session on Monday will focus on environmental, social, and governance factors and will include a variety of presentations including an introduction from Josh Wickham.

Tuesday will kick off with a pipeline operations group session which will include a presentation from Colin Yeoh and Alan Creffield as well as a paper on the issue of pipeline encroachment.

With awards, speeches and events galore the APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition is not to be missed.

We look forward to seeing you all there!

For the full 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition program