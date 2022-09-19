Origin bails on Beetaloo Basin investment

Origin Energy has confirmed it will divest 100 per cent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin following its plans to exit its upstream exploration permits and redirect its ambitions to lead the energy transition.

Agreements have been executed with Tamboran to divest Origin’s interest in the NT’s Beetaloo Basin for an upfront consideration of $60 million and a royalty on future production over the life of field across the Origin interest being acquired.

Additionally, Origin has also executed a gas sale agreement for offtake for future gas production.

Origin will undertake a strategic review of all remaining exploration permits (excluding its interests in Australia Pacific LNG) with the intention to exit those permits over time. The company will continue to comply with its various obligations under existing joint venture (JV) agreements and work alongside its JV partners as it works/ considers potential exits.

Origin CEO Frank Calabria stated that the decision to divest its interest in the Beetaloo and exit similar upstream exploration permits over time will grant the company a greater flexibility to allocate capital to growing cleaner energy and customer solutions.

“We believe gas will continue to play an important role in the energy mix and it remains a core part of our business,” said Calabria.

“Notwithstanding the prospectivity of any of these permits, typically the experience in progressing these types of projects is that the exploration and appraisal phase can be uncertain, and it can be capital intensive to bring projects into production.

“Ultimately, we believe Origin is better placed prioritising capital towards other opportunities that are aligned to our refreshed strategy.”

The company previously described the Beetaloo as one of the most promising shale gas resources anywhere in the world and was the largest player testing commercial viability of the basin’s gas deposits.

“We have also signed a gas sales agreement that will deliver competitively priced gas supply to Origin if development ultimately occurs from the Beetaloo,” said Calabria.

Origin anticipates to record a non-cash post-tax loss of $70 to $90 million in relation to the divestment.

That being said, divestment of the Beetaloo interests and the review of remaining exploration permits will have no impact on other aspects of Origin’s Integrated Gas business, primarily the company’s investment in Australia Pacific LNG and role as upstream operator or future fuels – including potential hydrogen projects and carbon offset projects.