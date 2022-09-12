Yarra Valley Water opens tender for HDD advisory

Yarra Valley Water is searching for a construction expert to consult on the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activities included in its Community Sewerage Program.

A rare opportunity exists for a suitably qualified and experienced individual to deliver construction advice through field-based assessment of horizontal directional drilling works being undertaken to deliver Yarra Valley Water’s Community Sewerage Program.

This unique contract offers the right person a minimum of 10 hours of work per week, on an as-need, hourly-rate basis, and is being offered for an initial period of two years.

The Trenchless Construction Advisor role will provide support services in the form of advice to the Superintendent’s Representative throughout the review and construction phases of current and future Community Sewerage Program projects.

This advice will be requested on an as-needs basis, to verify latent ground conditions that are considered different and more challenging than indicated by the tendered geotechnical information.

The Advisor’s responsibilities include:

Making field-based assessments of horizontal directional drilling equipment and practices, as well as ground and site conditions where the horizontal directional drilling is taking place.

Compiling and providing site visit notes to the Superintendent’s Representative within 24 hours of the field-based assessment. The notes will contain objective evidence and include photographs, videos, diary entries and records of observations.

Assisting with the assessment of contractor submissions during works including variation claims, extension of time claims, requests to use alternative materials or procedures.

Consultation during the pre-tender phase of construction projects to provide verification of the tender geotechnical information.

Yarra Valley Water’s Community Sewerage Program is delivered via a panel of delivery partners with well-established relationships. Numerous construction projects are currently underway with future projects being rolled out over the next 10 years.

For more information about the Community Sewerage Program and the location of the projects, visit yvw.com.au/CSP.

For full details of the opportunity, and a link to a tender application, visit eProcure.com.au/yvw.