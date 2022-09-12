Pollard’s Packs Tuff

Since it was established in 1968, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has been recycling and processing virgin timber by-products and packaging them into their Pack Tuff pipe bedding bags specifically for the pipeline industry.

The company provides an economical, reliable and simple solution for pipeline bedding with its Pack Tuff bags. By being lightweight yet heavy-duty, they’re the perfect solution for protecting infrastructure assets not only on site but also during transportation and storage. Additionally, the Pack Tuff bags are supplied with timely service and competitive pricing.

Today, Pollard’s is a leading manufacturer and distributor within Australia of sustainably sourced wood shavings and sawdust. Pollard’s primary materials are Australian grown hardwood and pine, and its eco-friendly products are both biodegradable and chemical free. Pollard’s has continually provided a reliable solution for pipeline bedding to Australian-based projects.

Senior Pipeline Engineer at McConnell Dowell, Andrew Tsitas, has utilised the company’s products for many years in order to store and transport pipes. He and the team at McConnell Dowell use Pack Tuff bags to prop, lift and protect heavy loads, as well as to prevent jostling during freight.

“It’s not a particularly sexy technology but it is a key ingredient for ensuring the integrity of pipe cuttings,” says Tsitas, who has worked in the industry for 25 years. “Pollard’s provides a reliable and efficient service for all our projects around Australia.”

“Companies choose our bags because, unlike competitors’ products, they can take a great deal of rough handling and tossing about on job sites,” says Pollard’s director Peter Brennan. “We’ve been told our bags are preferred, principally because they can withstand a lot of hammering.”

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are tough and durable, qualities that are essential when facilitating multiple re-uses in the heavy-duty pipeline industry.

Pack Tuff bags provide a semi- permanent foundation for pipelines, and each bag will have multiple uses before it eventually disintegrates.

“The degradation process will depend on exposure to the weather, but our Pack Tuff bags will certainly withstand far greater exposure times than hessian alternatives,” says Brennan.

Ideal for medium to long term storage or transport applications, Pack Tuff bags can also be used to keep and support pipes off-ground. Not only lightweight, durable and strong, Pack Tuff bags are also available for purchase in three convenient sizes to suit all pipe diameters.

With the largest bags able to withstand up to 15 tonnes of weight, Pack Tuff bags will not explode under the weight of any pipe.

Compared to hessian sandbags, Pack Tuff bags are considerably lighter making them the easier and safer alternative. The easy manoeuvrability of the Pack Tuff bags lowers the risk from an occupational health and safety perspective, making them a must in pipeline construction.

Transported throughout Australia

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are shipped across the entire country and pallets arrive on site stretch-wrapped and weatherproof.

Pack Tuff bags have been used on a multitude of projects Australia-wide by a range of companies. Previous customers of Pollard’s Pack Tuff include McConnell Dowell, Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, Spiecapag, John Holland, and NACAP. These projects have included the Victorian Desalination Plant, Northern Gas Pipeline, the Lake Way Gas Pipeline, Agnew Gas Pipeline and the Victorian North-South Pipeline.

Pollard’s has also supplied Pack Tuff bags to the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline, in which the company provided 25,000 bags for the project alone.

Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies offers graded sawdust and dust-extracted shavings in both hard and soft woods throughout Australia. The company’s variety of graded sawdust products have a multitude of applications with pipe bedding being one of several specialty areas.

