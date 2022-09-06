Santos awarded CO2 storage permits

Santos has been awarded permits to undertake evaluation and appraisal work for the potential storage of carbon dioxide in the offshore Carnarvon and Bonaparte Basins, off the coast of WA.

Permits G-9-AP and G-11-AP will enable Santos to pursue potential CO2 capture and storage opportunities with its joint venture (JV) partners.

Santos managing director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, said the permits will build on Santos’ carbon capture and storage (CCS) strategy and have the potential to yield additional CCS opportunities.

“Carbon capture and storage is critical for the world to reduce emissions and in line with Santos’ net-zero scope 1 and 2 equity-share emissions by 2040 target, we are committed to looking at all options for CCS capabilities,” Gallagher said.

“Santos is working towards developing its three hub CCS strategy across our operating footprint in Australia and Timor-Leste, and the award of these permits represents further demonstration of our commitment to that strategy.”

The permit in the Carnarvon Basin, will create potential new acreage for CCS beyond Santos’ Reindeer fields. This is particularly significant as the company plans for a WA CCS hub at Reindeer and Devil Creek develop.

“The other permit is significant in size, covering more than 26,000 square kilometres in the Bonaparte Basin. Its proximity to our Bayu-Undan CCS project, which has the potential to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, is important as we look to build our Northern Australia and Timor-Leste CCS hub,” said Gallagher.

Santos, said Gallagher, has the technology, infrastructure and knowledge to be able to deliver low-cost CCS competitively on a global scale. It knows a large scale-up of CCS is required to meet the world’s climate objectives.

“Working with our partners to assess the storage potential in these permit areas will provide us with a greater understanding of the geology and inform us of the possible storage opportunities,” concluded Gallagher.

Santos’ first CCS project at Moomba will be one of the biggest in the world and is set to pave the way for a significant carbon reduction and storage story for Santos, and for Australia. The project is 20 per cent complete, with 100 million tonnes of CO2 capacity and contingent resources already booked.

