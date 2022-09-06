Industry committed to environmental change

The Australian Pipelines & Gas Association (APGA) Code of Environmental Practice Working Group has released revision 5 of the Code of Environmental Practice for Onshore Pipelines.

APGA CEO Steve Davies noted that the pipeline industry has a vital role to play in ensuring the economic and environmental wellbeing of Australian, both currently and into the future.

“This Code demonstrates the industry’s commitment to be leaders in environmental management and to be an active contributor to State and Federal objectives in the field of environmental management,” said Davies.

Building on the 2017 and 2019 publications, the fifth revision of the code builds on the knowledge gained over the last several years to enhance the depth of understanding around the environmental issues and incorporates the work of key environmental regulators across the nation.

“APGA’s Code of Environmental Practice is recognised by environment regulators in all jurisdictions as the appropriate guide to delivering high-quality outcomes for the environment during pipeline planning, construction, operation and decommissioning,” said Davies.

APGA and its members are committed to being leaders in ecologically sustainable development and active contributors to national goals on biodiversity protection and greenhouse mitigation.

The APGA strategic plan for 2021 and 2024 recognises the importance of sustainability within the pipeline industry and has a pillar focussed on social responsibility.

The APGA is the peak body representing Australia’s pipeline infrastructure.

While many members have a focus on gas transmission, they are active in all aspects of the pipeline industry including transportation of products including oil, water and slurry. Furthermore, APGA’s members include constructors, owners, operators, advisers, engineering companies and supplies of pipeline products and services.

