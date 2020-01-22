SACOME announces new VP

Fyfe Executive Chairman Mark Dayman has been appointed Vice President of the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) Council.

Mr Dayman has been a councillor with SACOME since 2015 and his new role will see him provide further support to South Australia’s leading industry body for the energy and resources sector.

SACOME Vice President Mark Dayman.

Mr Dayman will work alongside SACOME President Greg Hall and SACOME CEO Rebecca Knol to deliver successful outcomes for SACOME and its members.

With more than 45 years of industry experience, including a 14 year stint as Fyfe Managing Director, SACOME believes Mr Dayman’s wealth of knowledge and insight will assist in the advancement of its advocacy.

Mr Dayman was additionally nominated and endorsed for a role on SACOME’s Finance, Risk and Audit Committee.

For more information visit the SACOME website.

