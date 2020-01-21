Barossa mooring and floating contract open

Another contract pertaining to the Barossa Joint Venture (JV) has been made available.

MODEC has been enlisted by the JV partners to complete the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the project’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units and the company has just released a tandem mooring and floating system contract for tender.

The scope of work for the contract includes the installation of a tandem mooring and floating hose system located on the on the stern of the FPSO, with the transfer hose required to reach the midship manifold of a standard Aframax offloading tanker.

The system will be the primary means of offloading condensate and will be designed to discharge a 650,000 bbl parcel within a 36 hour lay time.

The contract has a range of necessary components specified and will be awarded in the second quarter of 2020 for delivery at the beginning of 2021.

The Barossa JV is the development of the Barossa field offshore Northern Territory to ensure future gas supply to the Darwin LNG facility when the depleting Bayu-Undan field runs dry.

The project includes an FPSO unit, subsea wells, subsea production system and a new 260 km gas export pipeline that will tie in to the existing Bayu-Darwin line.

ConocoPhillips holds a 37.5 per cent interest and operates the Barossa JV with partners Santos (25 per cent) and SK E&S (37.5 per cent) making up the remaining equity stake; however, in October 2019, Santos announced it would be acquiring ConocoPhillips’ northern Australia portfolio, including its interests in Barossa, Darwin LNG and Bayu-Undan.

