MMA appoints new director

David Ross has been appointed MMA Group Managing Director, effective from 13 January 2020.

On 1 July 2019, Mr Ross was appointed as MMA CEO with the board intending to jointly appoint the Managing Director position as soon as reasonably practicable following its 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Following this appointment, Mr Ross now holds the combined role of Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Mr Ross first joined MMA in 2005 and has held numerous key executive roles throughout his time, including General Manager of Operations, Chief Operating Officer and CEO.

MMA Chairman Andrew Edwards said the company welcomed Mr Ross’ appointment as Managing Director and the contribution his skills and experience will bring to the role.

Mr Ross currently holds 1,531,570 shares in MMA.

