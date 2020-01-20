LNG transport tender released

Woodside has put a contract for LNG supply, transport and bunkering services for duel fuel vessels up for grabs.

Woodside requires an LNG bunkering service at the Port of Dampier for a number of dual-fuel offshore support vessels, with the contract scope consisting of the delivery of LNG to the inlet manifold flange onboard the vessels moored at its supply base.

The successful contractor’s service must comprise LNG loading, licensing approvals, truck-to-ship LNG bunkering, trucking, logistics management, provision, operation and maintenance of associated equipment, as well as personnel to supervise and perform bunkering of offshore vessels.

Each vessel would carry 60–80 t per vessel per fortnight and the bunkering operations need to comply with the relevant standards.

Woodside exports LNG, LPG and condensate from the Karratha Gas Plant from Dampier to both the local and international markets.

For more information visit the ICN Gateway website.

If you have tenders you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au