Hydrogen could power WA town

Horizon Power is assessing the possibility of using hydrogen to power the town of Denham on the Western Australia coast.

Located approximately 100 km from Carnarvon, Denham has a population of approximately 500 people and power supply owner and operator Horizon said its current diesel and wind farm assets are in need of replacement.

“We want to investigate the potential to develop a hydrogen demonstration plant to test the suitability and capability of hydrogen as a renewable energy source for electricity generation in the future,” said Horizon CEO Stephanie Unwin.

“Proving the reliability of such a hydrogen plant provides the opportunity to expand the plant to supply the full power requirements for the town in the future.”

Horizon would use a solar farm to power an electrolyser and produce hydrogen, which would then be stored in a fuel cell to generate electricity for Denham.

The company said storing the hydrogen would ensure power was constantly available and Horizon has sought expressions of interest for the plant’s design and construction.

Horizon anticipates construction could begin in February 2021.

For more information visit the Horizon website.

