Woodside extends Atteris partnership

A new contract will see Atteris and Woodside extend their 20-year working relationship.

Woodside has signed Atteris to a major subsea and pipeline engineering services agreement that will give the oil and gas producer access to the engineering company’s services across all phases of a project’s life cycle.

Atteris, which has offices in both Perth and Houston, US, has been working with Woodside since 2000 and Atteris General Manager Dermot O’Brien said the company was committed to continuing to add value to Woodside’s business.

“The signing of this contract demonstrates the trusting relationship between Atteris and Woodside for the last 19 years,” he said.

“It reaffirms Woodside’s confidence in our ability to provide leading-edge engineering solutions that are safe, reliable, environmentally sustainable and highly efficient.”

Atteris has worked on a number of greenfield and brownfield projects across Australia for Woodside, with the company providing its engineering services in the areas of subsea and pipelines, flow assurance, asset integrity management and more.

For more information visit the Atteris website.

If you have project news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au