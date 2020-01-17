Chevron, Woodside join Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council has expanded its membership, welcoming a host of major industry names to its ranks.

Woodside, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 22 new members named to the group, taking its total number of participants to 81.

The Council is a global initiative of energy, transport and industry companies facilitating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world to help foster the transition to clean energy.

Fortescue Metals Group, Siemens and McDermott were among the other names welcomed to the group in Brussels this week ahead of the Council’s third anniversary CEO Event to be held Versailles, France.

Hydrogen Council Co-Chair and Air Liquide CEO Benoit Potier said it was pleasing to see continued interest from world-renowned companies.

“In the past three years the Hydrogen Council has boosted global collaboration and the industry is firmly positioned to scale up hydrogen solutions around the world,” he said.

“Increased support from new countries and investors is a testament of the strong momentum we have built.

“It is through this continued collaboration and the scaling up of hydrogen solutions that we will achieve the environmental and economic benefits toward a low carbon society.”

When the Council was founded in 2017 it contained 13 members.

Today’s coalition of companies collectively represents more than $30 trillion.

For more information visit the Hydrogen Council website.

