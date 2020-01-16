New Barossa pipeline tender opens

A new contract relating to the Barossa Joint Venture’s (JV) gas export pipeline has been put up for grabs.

In development as a way to ensure future gas supply to the Darwin LNG facility in the Northern Territory, the JV project includes a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, subsea wells, subsea production system and a new 260 km gas export pipeline that will see the Barossa field offshore Northern Territory tied into the existing Bayu-Darwin pipeline.

Allseas Group S.A. has been selected by the JV to perform the engineering procurement, construction and installation of the export pipeline and the company has just released the supply of sacrificial pipeline anodes contract for tender.

Successful contractors are required to supply approximately 2,900 bracelet type anodes, with the anodes to suit pipeline with outside diameters of 671 mm and 679 mm.

The net weights of the subsea pipeline anodes must range from 139 to 337 kg and will be supplied to a yet to be confirmed location in South East Asia in the third quarter of 2020.

ConocoPhillips holds a 37.5 per cent interest and operates the Barossa JV with partners Santos (25 per cent) and SK E&S (37.5 per cent) making up the remaining equity stake; however, in October 2019, Santos announced it would be acquiring ConocoPhillips’ northern Australia portfolio, including its interests in Barossa, Darwin LNG and Bayu-Undan.

