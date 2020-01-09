Woodside awards NWS pipeline contract

Woodside has enlisted Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) for a new pipeline in Western Australia.

AGIG will design, construct and operate a new 30 inch diameter, 3.2 km pipeline connecting the Woodside-operated Pluto LNG Plant to the North West Shelf’s (NWS) Karratha Gas Plant.

The company will also construct a new inlet point and pig launcher adjacent to the Pluto gas export compressor, a new meter station near the Karratha plant and a new pig receiver and outlet in the plant itself.

AGIG General Manager Commercial Jon Cleary said the pipeline licence had been granted late last month, while the engineering operations and approvals are already well advanced.

“Subject to the granting of environmental and regulatory approvals, construction is planned to begin in 2020, with procurement and engineering already underway,” Mr Cleary said.

AGIG said the granting of land access was anticipated before the end of 2019 and the pipeline route was over land disturbed in the initial construction of the Dampier Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline in the 1980s.

AGIG Chief Executive Officer Ben Wilson said the Woodside contract expanded the company’s participation in critical WA infrastructure.

“We are proud to be partnering with Woodside on this important project to support the further development of gas infrastructure on the North West Shelf,” he said.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

First published 13 November 2019.