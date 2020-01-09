Jemena outlines Galilee pipeline route

The proposed route of the Galilee Gas Pipeline (GGP) in Queensland has been unveiled.

The 585 km pipeline, proposed by Jemena, will transport gas from Galilee Energy’s Glenaras Gas Project, near Longreach in the Galilee Basin, to the operator’s Queensland Gas Pipeline near Injune.

The approximately $600 million project will also include two compressor stations, two mainline valves and two scraper stations.

Jemena Executive General Manager of Gas Markets Antoon Boey said, when it comes online, GGP will transport 200 TJ of gas per day.

“We’re encouraged by the strong productivity observed by Galilee Energy to date as part of the Glenaras Gas Project and remain on-track to achieving our agreed development milestones so that the pipeline infrastructure is there in the event gas is proven and commercial operations begin,” he said.

“While it is still early days, our preferred pipeline alignment represents the most efficient way of bringing much needed new gas to market taking into account local terrain and other construction conditions.

“We have set aside significant time to discuss the proposed route with local stakeholders and anticipate commencing that work – at this stage – in 2020.”

Earlier this month, Jemena lodged an environmental impact statement application and an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act referral for the pipeline, while Galilee has been undertaking commissioning activities on its wells at Glenaras.

Jemena is aiming to have the GGP delivering gas to the domestic market in the early stages of next decade.

Public consultation and stakeholder engagement activities are targeted to begin later this year.

For more information visit the Jemena website.

If you have project news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

First published 7 August 2019.