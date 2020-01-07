WA EPA approves Scarborough nearshore pipeline

The Western Australia Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has endorsed the installation of an LNG pipeline as part of the Scarborough project

Project operator Woodside is looking to develop the Scarborough gas fields, located off the coast of WA, via a deep-water floating production unit and a 430 km pipeline to a potential second LNG production train at the Pluto LNG facility in WA.

This week, the WA EPA recommended the approval of a 32.7 km gas trunkline, to be located adjacent to Pluto in WA’s Pilbara region, which will fall within the boundary of the state’s waters.

The WA EPA contended this portion of the Scarborough project is expected to produce minimal greenhouse gas emissions due to the short-term nature of the construction project.

“During our consideration, the EPA looked carefully at environmental impacts particularly around coral communities; water quality; social and cultural values; and marine species within the development envelope,” said WA EPA Chair Dr Tom Hatton.

“As a precautionary measure, the EPA has recommended management plans to avoid and minimise the direct and indirect environmental impacts.”

WA EPA’s recommendation is only a guide and the proposal’s final decision will be made by the Minister for Environment, while the remaining portion of the project falls within Commonwealth waters and will be assessed by the Australian Government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

Woodside and its joint venture partners are aiming to make a final investment decision on Scarborough during 2020.

In November 2019, Woodside’s latest evaluation of the Greater Scarborough resource estimated the field had a 2C volume of 368 billion m3.

For more information visit the WA EPA website.

