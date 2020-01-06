Sole delayed by bushfires

APA Group says bushfires in the East Gippsland area have added approximately two weeks to the Sole Gas Project’s schedule.

APA is currently upgrading the onshore Orbost Gas Processing Plant as part of the final hurdle before Cooper Energy’s Sole project becomes fully operational, but bushfires in the region have forced all non-essential personnel to evacuate from the area.

APA advised all remaining staff are safe and the plant has not been impacted by the fires, with power and fire protection equipment available on site.

In December 2019, Cooper indicated the first phase of commissioning, including the introduction of gas from the Eastern Gas Pipeline, would likely commence in the early stages of this month; however, APA said it expects project works to now be delayed by approximately two weeks.

The company said the resumption of work was subject to assurances of safety and adequate supplies, while the delay estimate could be impacted by the ability to access and use roads safely.

Cooper said it would be contributing to the region’s recovery and rebuilding efforts in both the near and longer terms, with consultations with local authorities on how best to provide support currently ongoing.

There are no Cooper personnel in the bushfire affected areas.

