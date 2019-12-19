NOPSEMA accepts Bight EP

Australia’s offshore regulator has accepted an environment plan (EP) for exploratory drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has accepted Norwegian-headquartered Equinor’s EP, representing the second of four necessary approvals the company has acquired before it is able to commence drilling activities in the Bight.

Equinor first submitted its EP nearly eight months ago and was twice required to resubmit after NOPSEMA requested additional information.

If the company is successful in acquiring the remaining approvals, it will drill the Stromlo-1 exploration well in its 100 per cent owned EPP 39 in the offshore Ceduna sub-basin in late 2020.

The well would be at drilling depths of approximately 2,240 m around 400 km southwest of Ceduna off the South Australian coast.

In the event Equinor does acquire all approvals, it will be subject to NOPSEMA’s inspection and compliance regime.

Prospective drilling in the Bight has faced significant opposition from activists, local residents and local governments, with parties concerned over the impact of operations on marine life and the ramifications of an oil spill.

