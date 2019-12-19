New executive appointment at EnerMech

Sandeep Sharma has been appointed as EnerMech’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Sharma will replace current CFO and founding EnerMech Director Michael Buchan on 1 January 2020, with Mr Buchan to remain with the company until March 2020 on a part-time basis.

Mr Sharma is the former CFO of mechanical, electrical and repair services company Stork and has additional experience as Finance Director at Bombardier Transportation.

Newly appointed CEO Chris Brown will take up his role at the same time as Mr Sharma, with EnerMech targeting further global expansion in 2020 after being acquired by The Carlyle Group.

Mr Sharma said he was fully aware of the progress EnerMech had made over the last 11 years.

“I look forward to taking up this great opportunity to help shape EnerMech’s business strategy which will deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth,” he said.

Current EnerMech CEO Doug Duguid said the company would start the next decade with strong foundations.

“We are delighted to have recruited two first class individuals with broad ranging international experience who will develop and deliver an ambitious business growth program with the full support of The Carlyle Group,” said Mr Duguid.

Mr Duguid will stay with the company in an advisory capacity during the transition period.

