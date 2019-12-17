Warrnambool set for hydrogen centre

A new research centre is being created in Warrnambool, Victoria to explore hydrogen’s potential in fuel cells, electric vehicles and gas distribution networks.

The Deakin University research centre, known as the Hydrogen Transition Centre, will be established at the university’s Warrnambool campus with the aid of $2 million in Federal Government research funding.

The centre will serve as a precursor to a future $20 million endeavour known as the Hycel@Warrnambool project, which will be a major hydrogen research and industry testing site.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said the Hydrogen Transition Centre will test hydrogen safety and distribution, including how natural gas pipelines can safely transport hydrogen, along with a major focus providing clean fuel for the trucking industry.

“The centre will partner with industry to apply Deakin University’s world-leading capabilities to solve one of our toughest transport issues: how to fuel the world’s trucking industries in a low carbon future,” said Professor Martin.

“The Federal Government investment will see our researchers partner with Australia’s leading truck manufacturer, Kenworth, as well as with industry leaders in hydrogen fuel-cells, electric vehicles and gas distribution.

“If successful, the enhanced technologies could be used by Kenworth trucks made here in Australia, as well as those made internationally by Kenworth’s parent company PACCAR – a US Fortune 500 company.”

The Hydrogen Transition Centre will provide work for up to 12 locals, while the planned Hycel@Warrnambool development is aiming to create up to 200 full time jobs.

Warrnambool City Council said it was aiming to achieve carbon neutral status by 2040.

For more information visit the Deakin University website.

