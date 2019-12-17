Chevron and Newcrest sign gas deal

Chevron will supply Newcrest Operations with natural gas for its operations for the next 3.5 years.

Under a new agreement, Chevron will supply Newcrest with 16 PJ of gas starting late 2019 until July 2023 from its operations at the Wheatstone, Gorgon and North West Shelf facilities.

Newcrest operates gold and copper mines in New South Wales and Western Australia and is the largest gold producer on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Chevron Managing Director Al Williams said Chevron was actively marketing domestically produced gas to local Australian markets.

“Chevron is a leading and growing domestic gas supplier to Australia and we’re proud to deliver new natural gas supply to WA industries, businesses and households,” he said.

“As a reliable and cost-effective way to generate electricity, natural gas is a vital energy source for current and future energy needs, powering local jobs, industry and communities.”

Chevron operates both the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects, located in WA, which produce 500 TJ/d for the WA market when at full capacity.

