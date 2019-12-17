ATCO begins hydrogen blend

ATCO has begun blending renewable hydrogen into the gas network at its Clean Energy Innovation Hub in Western Australia.

The $3.6 million facility opened in Jandakot in July 2019 and is being used to test integration of hydrogen into the natural gas network, as well as examining the role hydrogen could play in hybrid microgrids.

This week, ATCO successfully blended renewable, or ‘green’, hydrogen into the hub’s onsite gas network for use throughout the Jandakot location, including in gas appliances such as cooktops and air conditioning.

ATCO Gas Division Australia President Stevan Green said an important milestone had been reached.

“While we know that in WA natural gas provides a more affordable and less carbon-intensive energy option than grid-supplied electricity, we also know a cleaner energy future is important,” he said.

“We’ll continue to work to make that future a reality.”

ATCO’s facility has received $1.6 million in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

ATCO services approximately 760,000 customers in WA and through a network of pipelines spanning 14,000 km.

For more information visit the ATCO website.

