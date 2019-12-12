APGA continues female leadership program

Following a successful pilot program in 2019, APGA is continuing its Women’s Leadership Development Program in 2020.

APGA’s Women’s Leadership Development Program has been designed to provide women in the energy industry with networking and skill development opportunities.

The program will consist of four workshops – two virtual and two face-to-face – between March and August next year.

Based on the success of the 2019 program, 2020 participants can expect to develop their skills in many areas including leadership and management, communication, strategising, mentoring and being mentored, personal branding and change management.

The content of the program will be discussed and agreed to by the participants, who will then explore their current skill sets and achieve learning objectives that will help them continue their success in the pipeline and gas industries.

The program will be conducted by Greatness Consulting President and CEO Gretchen Gagel, who designed and delivered a similar program for the American Gas Association.

As places on the program are limited and last year’s program quickly over-subscribed, registration is vital and is only open to APGA members.

Registrations will open at 12pm on Wednesday 29 January 2020.

