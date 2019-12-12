AGL signs on for Mereenie gas

The Mereenie Joint Venture (MJV) partners have signed a new gas sale agreement (GSA) to supply AGL Energy.

The MJV is operated by Central Petroleum in a 50-50 partnership with Macquarie Mereenie, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group, and is located in the Northern Territory’s Amadeus Basin.

Under the new GSA, MJV will supply up to 21.9 PJ of gas over three years to AGL from 1 January 2020, with Central to be allocated the majority of gas sales during the first two contract years.

The start date coincides with expiration of Central’s GSA with Incitec Pivot and the company said the new commercial arrangements align for ongoing investment in field production capacity.

“The east coast market remains short on term-gas supply and securing a blue-chip customer such as AGL Energy demonstrates market confidence that our production assets in the NT provide a reliable source of gas supply for domestic customers,” said Central Managing Director and CEO Leon Devaney.

“The package of MJV commercial arrangements supports new investment in Mereenie field production capacity to deliver the AGL Energy GSA as well as new gas sales into an east coast market that remains structurally short for term gas supply.”

