NOPSEMA won’t rule on Equinor this year

Australia’s offshore regulator says it won’t announce a decision on a plan to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight until 2020.

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environment Management Authority (NOPSEMA) had requested for the second time that Equinor resubmit its environment plan for its proposed drilling activities in the Bight, this time for information relating to consultation, source control, oil spill risk and other matters protected under Part 3 of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

NOPSEMA announced it had received an updated submission at the end of November and had 30 days to assess the plan, but the regulator said it will not release a ruling on the proposal during the Christmas and New Year period, pushing a response back until the second week of January 2020.

If successful, the Norwegian-based Equinor would drill the Stromlo-1 exploration well in its 100 per cent owned EPP 39 in the offshore Ceduna sub-basin in late 2020.

The company first submitted its environment plan in April this year, but has faced significant opposition from activists, local residents and local governments over its intention to drill for oil in the Bight, with concerns raised over the impact on marine life and the ramifications of a potential spill.

Stromlo-1 would be in drilling in depths of approximately 2,240 m and be located around 400 km southwest of Ceduna off the South Australian coast.

For more information visit the NOPSEMA website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au