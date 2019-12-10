NGP receives investment award

Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) has received a Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment’s Investment Award in Canberra.

The Significant Investment Award was presented by the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham in recognition of Jemena’s investment in jobs and communities through the construction of the 622 km NGP.

The pipeline runs from near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mount Isa in Queensland, with construction completed in late 2018 approximately 17 months after works began.

Jemena said the NGP created more than 1,200 jobs throughout the planning, construction and commissioning phases, 833 of which were for people in communities along the pipeline route.

“We thank Minister Birmingham for supporting Australian investment and by receiving this award, I acknowledge the people of the Territory and Queensland’s Mount Isa region who welcomed us into their communities,” said Jemena Managing Director Frank Tudor.

“We could not have achieved construction of the NGP without them and we have developed a number of relationships with the community as a result.

“For us, the award recognises our bold decision to invest in crucial infrastructure across northern Australia, to lead the delivery of much needed gas from the NT to the east coast.”

Mr Tudor said Jemena is aiming to expand and extend the NGP in the future to deliver more gas to the east coast in a move that would create an estimated 4,000 more jobs.

“Jemena’s commitment to infrastructure development in the NT and across northern Australia remains as strong as ever and we are working to deliver the infrastructure solutions needed to contribute to solving Australia’s gas crisis,” he said.

The pipeline has a capacity of 92 TJ per day and was construction by contractors Spiecapag Australia and McConnell Dowell.

