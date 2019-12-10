Delnorth 2 month tower ad
Delnorth 2.5 month tower ad RIGHT

Merry Christmas from GSP

10 December 2019

Great Southern Press (GSP), the publisher of The Australian Pipeliner, wishes our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

The team behind The Australian Pipeliner will be taking a break over the holidays and so will the fortnightly e-newsletter.

The GSP offices will be closed from 20 December 2019 to 6 January 2020, with a special edition of the newsletter published on 8 January featuring the most popular digital articles of 2019.

We hope you have a safe holiday season and look forward to bringing you the latest pipeline news, projects articles and research in 2020.

Show more

Related articles

Photo of APGA continues female leadership program

APGA continues female leadership program

12 December 2019
Photo of AGL signs on for Mereenie gas

AGL signs on for Mereenie gas

12 December 2019
Photo of Atlas Gas Pipeline operational

Atlas Gas Pipeline operational

10 December 2019
Photo of Construction begins at SA hydrogen facility

Construction begins at SA hydrogen facility

10 December 2019
Back to top button
Close
Close