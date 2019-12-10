Atlas Gas Pipeline operational

The $140 million Atlas Gas Pipeline has begun commercial operations.

The 60 km gas pipeline and its compressor station will transport gas from Senex Energy’s Project Atlas in the Surat Basin to market via the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Constructed, owned and operated by Jemena, the pipeline will deliver natural gas to domestic customers on Australia’s east coast, including manufacturers such as Orora and O-I.

Jemena Managing Director Frank Tudor said the speed at which the Atlas Pipeline was built was a credit to all involved.

In just under 18 months Jemena and Senex have safely delivered this project – including the physical construction of the pipeline, which was completed in under four months,” said Mr Tudor.

“The communities in these areas have been absolutely pivotal to the overall success of this project.

“We also made use of local businesses and contractors throughout the design and build of the project with more than $12 million in contracts awarded to local companies.”

Mr Tudor said Jemena estimated the project had contributed more than $24 million in flow-on benefits to local communities.

Atlas was the first in a series of gas exploration tenements released by the Queensland Government that were earmarked specifically for domestic supply.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Atlas was as success story for Senex and Queensland as a whole.

“In the process of developing this field, we’ve created over 250 construction jobs and it’s great news for the Surat Basin, for local employment, for the community in which we operate.”

For more information visit the Jemena website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au